Vegas School Bus Crash Injures 2 Students, Bus Driver

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two elementary school students and the bus driver were taken to the hospital after a school bus collided with a car in northwest Las Vegas.

The Clark County School District bus had departed from Edith Garehime Elementary School, and it flipped to its side during the crash that occurred near the intersection of Alexander Road and North Jensen Street in the northwest Las Vegas Valley around noon Thursday.

Las Vegas police say the two students received minor injuries, and the condition of the bus driver was not known. The driver of the car involved in the crash was also taken to a hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

