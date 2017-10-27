LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Nevada AG Launching State Tour With Events In Vegas And Reno

Filed Under: ""The Laxalt 17, Las Vegas, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt, Politics, Reno/Sparks, tour
Attorney General of Nevada Adam Laxalt testifies duringf the House Judiciary Committee hearing on "The Unconstitutionality of Obama's Executive Actions on Immigration" on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – It sounds like the billing for a rock concert…”The Laxalt 17″ is what Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is officially calling his upcoming tour to visit all 17 counties in the Silver State.

Laxalt will launch “The Laxalt 17” tour in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. The tour will then take him to all 17 of Nevada’s counties over a one-week span. Laxalt will offer remarks and speak with local residents at each stop, sharing his vision for Nevada’s next chapter.

The first day of “The Laxalt 17” tour will feature “special announcements” in Las Vegas and Reno/Sparks, and Laxalt will visit every Nevada county over the following week.

Here is the complete schedule of the tour below:

Wednesday, November 1

 

*11:45 a.m. Las Vegas, Brady Industries, 7055 S. Lindell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118

*3:45 p.m.  Reno/Sparks (Washoe County), Peterbilt, 2272 Larkin Circle, Sparks, NV 89431

Thursday, November 2

 

*9:45 a.m.  Lovelock (Pershing County), Temptations Ice Cream/Coffee Shop, 395 Main St., Lovelock, NV 89419

*1:45 p.m. Battle Mountain (Lander County), Owl Club Restaurant, 72 E. Front St., Battle Mt., NV 89820

*4:45 p.m.  Elko (Elko County), Coffee Mug, 576 Commercial Street, Elko, NV 89801

 

Friday, November 3

*9:45 a.m.  Eureka (Eureka County), The Owl Club, 61 N. Main Street, Eureka, NV 89316

12:45 p.m.  Ely (White Pine County), Hotel Nevada, 501 Aultman Street, Ely, NV 89301

4:15 p.m.   Caliente (Lincoln County), Knotty Pine Restaurant, 690 Front St., Caliente, NV 89008

 

Saturday, November 4

*8:00 a.m.  Goldfield (Esmeralda County), Dinky Diner, 323 Crook Avenue, Goldfield, NV 89013

*9:45 a.m.  Tonopah (Nye County), Mizpah Hotel Conference Center, 100 N. Main St., Tonopah, NV 89049

12:45 p.m. Hawthorne (Mineral County), El Capitan Casino, 540 F Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415

3:15 p.m.   Yerington (Lyon County), Dini’s Lucky Club Casino, 45 North Main St., Yerington, NV 89447

5:15 p.m.  Fallon (Churchill County), Frey Ranch Distillery, 1045 Dodge Ln., Fallon, NV 89046

 

Sunday, November 5

*3:45 p.m.  Gardenerville/Minden (Douglas County), CVIC Minden Community Ctr., 1604 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden, NV 89423

 

Monday, November 6

*12:45 p.m.  Virginia City (Storey County), Red Dog Saloon, 76 C Street, Virginia City, NV 894400

*5:15 p.m.    Carson City (Carson City), Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89706

 

Tuesday, November 7

*12:45 p.m.  Boulder City (Clark County), World Famous Coffee Cup, 512 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005

*5:15 p.m.   Pahrump (Nye County), Nye County Republican Party, 3370 South Hwy. 160, Pahrump, NV 89706

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen