Nevada AG Launching State Tour With Events In Vegas And Reno

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – It sounds like the billing for a rock concert…”The Laxalt 17″ is what Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt is officially calling his upcoming tour to visit all 17 counties in the Silver State.
Laxalt will launch “The Laxalt 17” tour in Las Vegas on Wednesday, November 1, 2017. The tour will then take him to all 17 of Nevada’s counties over a one-week span. Laxalt will offer remarks and speak with local residents at each stop, sharing his vision for Nevada’s next chapter.
The first day of “The Laxalt 17” tour will feature “special announcements” in Las Vegas and Reno/Sparks, and Laxalt will visit every Nevada county over the following week.
Here is the complete schedule of the tour below:
Wednesday, November 1
*11:45 a.m. Las Vegas, Brady Industries, 7055 S. Lindell Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89118
*3:45 p.m. Reno/Sparks (Washoe County), Peterbilt, 2272 Larkin Circle, Sparks, NV 89431
Thursday, November 2
*9:45 a.m. Lovelock (Pershing County), Temptations Ice Cream/Coffee Shop, 395 Main St., Lovelock, NV 89419
*1:45 p.m. Battle Mountain (Lander County), Owl Club Restaurant, 72 E. Front St., Battle Mt., NV 89820
*4:45 p.m. Elko (Elko County), Coffee Mug, 576 Commercial Street, Elko, NV 89801
Friday, November 3
*9:45 a.m. Eureka (Eureka County), The Owl Club, 61 N. Main Street, Eureka, NV 89316
12:45 p.m. Ely (White Pine County), Hotel Nevada, 501 Aultman Street, Ely, NV 89301
4:15 p.m. Caliente (Lincoln County), Knotty Pine Restaurant, 690 Front St., Caliente, NV 89008
Saturday, November 4
*8:00 a.m. Goldfield (Esmeralda County), Dinky Diner, 323 Crook Avenue, Goldfield, NV 89013
*9:45 a.m. Tonopah (Nye County), Mizpah Hotel Conference Center, 100 N. Main St., Tonopah, NV 89049
12:45 p.m. Hawthorne (Mineral County), El Capitan Casino, 540 F Street, Hawthorne, NV 89415
3:15 p.m. Yerington (Lyon County), Dini’s Lucky Club Casino, 45 North Main St., Yerington, NV 89447
5:15 p.m. Fallon (Churchill County), Frey Ranch Distillery, 1045 Dodge Ln., Fallon, NV 89046
Sunday, November 5
*3:45 p.m. Gardenerville/Minden (Douglas County), CVIC Minden Community Ctr., 1604 Esmeralda Avenue, Minden, NV 89423
Monday, November 6
*12:45 p.m. Virginia City (Storey County), Red Dog Saloon, 76 C Street, Virginia City, NV 894400
*5:15 p.m. Carson City (Carson City), Glen Eagles, 3700 N. Carson Street, Carson City, NV 89706
Tuesday, November 7
*12:45 p.m. Boulder City (Clark County), World Famous Coffee Cup, 512 Nevada Way, Boulder City, NV 89005
*5:15 p.m. Pahrump (Nye County), Nye County Republican Party, 3370 South Hwy. 160, Pahrump, NV 89706