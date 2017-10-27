LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Las Vegas Marathon Moves Start Line Away From Shooting Scene

A general view during the GEICO Rock 'n' Roll Las Vegas marathon on November 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The upcoming Las Vegas Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon has moved its start line and race festival grounds, and organizers say runners will have several chances to commemorate the Oct. 1 shooting.

Competitor Group official Dan Cruz says Friday that the Nov. 12 evening race will start in front of the New York-New York resort on the Las Vegas Strip.

That’s about 1 mile north of last year’s start near the Mandalay Bay, from which a gunman killed 58 people in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Cruz says pre-race activities for the marathon and half-marathon will be between the New York-New York and Monte Carlo casinos and the T-Mobile Arena — not at the open-air festival venue across from Mandalay Bay.

The changes mean runners will twice pass the massacre site.

