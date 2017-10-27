Isabella is the Pet Pick of the Week for 10-27-2017

Our Pet Pick is an 8-year-old Chihuahua who is looking for a forever home.

She has a broken heart because she was surrendered when her family moved and was not able to take her with. She wasn’t abused, but may take a little time to warm up to a new “forever” family. She is very sweet.

Isabella would be best in a less hectic environment. Other dogs her size would be ok. Little children might be overwhelming but older, more mature children would be welcome.

A smaller dog such as Isabella should have many more years left in her life and would like to share those years with you.