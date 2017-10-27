BLM Asking Drivers To Watch Out For Wild Horses And Burros

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Bureau of Land Management Southern Nevada District Office (BLM) ask drivers to be careful of wild horses and burros along our roadways, as the end of Daylight Savings Time brings earlier darkness and lower visibility to Southern Nevada.

In the past, several wild horses and burros have been hit and killed, or sustained injuries leading to them having to be put down. The animals can wander onto the road creating a safety hazard to themselves and for motorists. These areas include State Route 159, State Route 160, and Lee, Kyle, and Cold Creek roads.

“One of the biggest problems is people stopping to see the wild horses and burros and feeding them,” said Tabitha Romero, BLM Wild Horse and Burro Technician. “Now some of the wild horses and burros stay alongside the road waiting for food,” Romero said.

Feeding and interacting with the wild horses and burros makes them lose aspects of their wild character and they begin to associated cars with food. It’s illegal to feed, pet or otherwise harass a wild horse or burro. People will be cited for those activities and the citations carry a fine.

Number of animals hit by cars varies by year, but, a number of burros have been hit over the past few months along State Route 160 near Hualapai Way, on State Route 159 near Bonnie Springs, and near State Route 160 and Leslie on the north end of Pahrump.

If you hit a wild burro or horse with your car, please call 911. For more information about the Southern Nevada District Wild Horse and Burro program, you can contact Tabitha Romero at 702-515-5171, or by email at tromero@blm.gov.