LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

McCarran Airport Records Another 4-Million-Passenger Month

Filed Under: Clark County Department of Aviation, Las Vegas news, McCarran International Airport, passenger traffic
(photo: Tate South/KXNT/CBS Las Vegas)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas aviation officials say the city’s airport is on track to break its year-end record as September marked the seventh consecutive month it logged more than 4 million passengers.

Figures from the Clark County Department of Aviation show that the McCarran International Airport saw a more than 2 percent increase in passenger volume last month as compared to September 2016.

More than 36 million people have flown in or out of the Las Vegas airport this year, putting it on pace to reach past the year-end record of nearly 48 million set in 2007.

Despite the overall increase last month, the airport’s top four scheduled carriers all experienced declines between 2 percent and 3.5 percent as compared to the same month last year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen