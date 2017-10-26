LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Massive Illegal Pot Grow Operation Gets Vegas Man Jail Time

File photo of marijuana by David McNew / Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Las Vegas man was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months or six-and-a-half years in prison for maintaining two Las Vegas houses that he converted into illegal indoor marijuana grow operations, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.

66 year old Jian Guo Han was convicted by a jury in July of one count of conspiracy to manufacture marijuana and one count of manufacturing marijuana. United States District Judge James C. Mahan presided over the jury trial and sentencing hearing.

According to documents filed with the court, during an investigation into a concerned citizen’s report, law enforcement saw unlawful modifications to a house that were indicative of an indoor marijuana grow operation. During the execution of a search warrant, police discovered more than 500 marijuana plants and evidence which led law enforcement to a second house. This house was also converted into an indoor marijuana grow operation and had three rooms dedicated to growing marijuana. A total of 342 marijuana plants and 210 marijuana clones, or cuttings from a mature cannabis plant, were found at the second house.

The investigation was done by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

