LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Death Sentence Tossed, New Trial Ordered in Vegas Slaying

Filed Under: Anthony Limongello, death sentence overturned, Julius Bradford, Nevada news, Nevada Supreme Court
Gavel And Law Book

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Supreme Court has ordered a new trial, citing racial bias in the exclusion of two prospective minority jurors from the 2012 trial of a man who was sentenced to death for a 2003 slaying in Las Vegas.

The state high court ruling on Tuesday sends Julius Bradford’s case back to Clark County District Court.

Bradford’s attorney, Lisa Rasmussen, argued that jury selection was flawed, and justices unanimously found “structural error” in District Judge Doug Smith’s decision to let prosecutors exclude a Hispanic and an African-American from the jury without holding hearings on the reason.

Bradford is now 32. He was arrested and charged in 2008 in the robbery and slaying of 40-year-old jewelry kiosk owner Anthony Limongello.

Bradford had been convicted previously of murder in the 2003 slaying of Benito Zambrano-Lopez in Las Vegas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen