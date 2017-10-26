Commissioner Gibson Hosting Neighborhood Cleanup

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Clark County Commissioner Jim Gibson is hosting a fall cleanup in the Whitney area on Saturday, November 4, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., in partnership with Outside Las Vegas Foundation and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Southeast Area Command.

Residents and volunteers are asked to gather at 9 a.m. in the parking lot of the Whitney Community Center, 5712 Missouri Avenue, just west of Boulder Highway. At 9:30 a.m. rakes, shovels, gloves, trash bags, paint brushes and other supplies will be handed out, and then volunteers will head out into the neighborhoods to clean up trash and paint over graffiti. Residents who have large items to dispose of can put them in dumpsters that will be located in the Whitney Community Center parking lot and at the intersection of Dodd Street and Desert Horizons Drive.

“I am happy to host this cleanup event with our community partners,” said Commissioner Gibson, who Commission District G includes the Whitney area. “It’s a wonderful opportunity to spend some time outside, meet your neighbors and help your community,” Gibson said.

Anyone interested in volunteering for the cleanup can contact Blanca Vazquez at 702-455-8531. Volunteers are encouraged to register online through the Outside Las Vegas Foundation’s website at http://www.getoutdoorsnevada.org/event-listing. Metro Southeast Area Command is a partner in the effort through its Safety Through Outreach and Prevention (STOP) Program. American Graffiti is also a partner.

Clark County regularly teams up with community partners to host neighborhood cleanups. The County’s Keep Clark County Clean website pages at http://www.ClarkCountyNV.gov offer a resource guide to tell residents how and where to dispose of everything from motor oil to old computers. The pages also provide links to resources for reporting graffiti and illegal dumping, getting involved in community cleanup efforts, and other information.