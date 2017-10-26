CCSD Truancy Officer Charged With Battery, Burglary in Student’s Home

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A Clark County School District truancy officer faces several charges after he allegedly entered a student’s home illegally and assaulted the student, the district reported.
Scott Weissinger was arrested this week in connection with the incident that happened at the student’s home Oct. 18, a district statement reported.
According to investigators, Weissinger, 56, was working for the district when he entered the house of a student and committed the alleged crimes. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and accused of felony counts of battery by strangulation and burglary as well as a misdemeanor charge of child abuse or endangerment.
Weissinger has been a district employee since 1991. Once released from custody, Weissinger was expected to be suspended from the district without pay pending the results of the investigation.