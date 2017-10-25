Two Sought in Violent Armed Robbery Caught on Video

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Investigators are looking for a pair of armed gunmen who stormed a Las Vegas business in a violent midday robbery caught on surveillance video Monday, authorities said.
The attack began when two men walked into the business on the 2500 block of S. Maryland Parkway around 11 a.m. Monday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Witnesses said the men aggressively pushed various customers to the ground, even pointing a firearm at customers in order to force them into compliance. The suspects left with the customers’ personal items and an undisclosed amount of money from the register.
One suspect was a black or dark-skinned man last seen wearing a black jacket with gray sleeves, black pants, a black doo rag and armed with a handgun. The second suspect was also a black or dark-skinned man last seen wearing a black shirt, gray shorts, a black beanie, and white shoes.
Anyone with information on the attack was asked to call the LVMPD Robbery Section at 702-828-3591.