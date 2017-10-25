LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Officials Project Vegas Shooting Response Cost at $4M

Flowers were left on Las Vegas Blvd. near the scene of Sunday night's mass shooting, October 3, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The gunman, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada, allegedly opened fire from a room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the music festival, leaving at least 58 people dead and over 500 injured. According to reports, Paddock killed himself at the scene. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Officials are projecting the cost of emergency police, fire and other services involving the Las Vegas massacre at about $4 million.

The disclosure Wednesday came after pledges by the federal government to provide $1 million, and from the state of Nevada to offer $600,000 to defray the costs involving the Oct. 1 shooting that killed 58 people.

A Las Vegas police spokeswoman gave a preliminary figure of $3.5 million for the agency’s costs associated with the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history. She noted the investigation is continuing.

Clark County spokesman Erik Pappa says fire department, coroner and social services costs so far could be $500,000.

Pappa says a facility dubbed the “resilience center” that provides resources and referrals for people affected by the shooting is expected to remain open for several years.

