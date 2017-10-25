LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Metro Offering Safety, Candy And Fun At Valley Halloween Events

Filed Under: Cambridge Recreation Center, Doolittle Community Center, Enterprise Area Command, Halle Hewetson Elementary School, Halloween, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), las vegas valley, Metro, Sunrise Acres Elementary School, trick or treat
(Photo KXNT TJSmith) A police surveillance camera keeps an eye on things at the corner of East Fremont and 15th.

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The community can celebrate a safe Halloween with LVMPD officers in various parts of the Las Vegas Valley. Families and children of all ages are invited to come interact with officers. There will be games, entertainment and FREE candy.

The following events are open to all members of the public:

October 26

 

*Halloween in the 106, Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J Street, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

*Trunk-or-Treat, Enterprise Area Command, 6975 W. Windmill Lane, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.

*Harvest Festival, Lake Mead/Hollywood, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.

*Halloween Festival, Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Avenue, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

*Trunk-or-Treat, Convention Center Area Command, 750 Sierra Vista Drive, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.

 

October 28:

 

*Trunk-or-Treat, Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.

The next events Metro said are for students only:

October 26:

 

*Fall Festival, Sunrise Acres Elementary School, 211 N. 28th St., 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.

 

October 31:

*Fall Festival, Halle Hewetson Elementary School, 701 N. 10th Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen