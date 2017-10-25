Metro Offering Safety, Candy And Fun At Valley Halloween Events

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The community can celebrate a safe Halloween with LVMPD officers in various parts of the Las Vegas Valley. Families and children of all ages are invited to come interact with officers. There will be games, entertainment and FREE candy.
The following events are open to all members of the public:
October 26
*Halloween in the 106, Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J Street, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
*Trunk-or-Treat, Enterprise Area Command, 6975 W. Windmill Lane, from 6 p.m.-10 p.m.
*Harvest Festival, Lake Mead/Hollywood, 6 p.m.-8 p.m.
*Halloween Festival, Whitney Park, 5712 Missouri Avenue, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
*Trunk-or-Treat, Convention Center Area Command, 750 Sierra Vista Drive, from 5 p.m.-8 p.m.
October 28:
*Trunk-or-Treat, Cambridge Recreation Center, 3930 Cambridge Street, 5 p.m.-7 p.m.
The next events Metro said are for students only:
October 26:
*Fall Festival, Sunrise Acres Elementary School, 211 N. 28th St., 4:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
October 31:
*Fall Festival, Halle Hewetson Elementary School, 701 N. 10th Street, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.