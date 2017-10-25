LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Hartfield’s Mother Dies Just Days After His Funeral

Filed Under: Charleston Hartfield, Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg, Funeral, Las Vegas, Memorial, Sheryl Stiles, South Point Hotel, Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, U.S. Army veteran
A sergeant 1st class in the Nevada Army National Guard, the off-duty Las Vegas police officer was also a youth football coach and the author of a recent book "Memoirs of Public Servant" chronicling his life working in the Las Vegas force. Hartfield leaves behind a wife, son and daughter.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The mother of a Las Vegas police officer and U.S. Army veteran who was among the 58 people killed in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history died during the weekend, after his memorial service.

Clark County Coroner John Fudenberg (FYOU’-den-berg) said Wednesday that Sheryl Stiles died Sunday at Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, after family members said she collapsed Friday on an escalator at the South Point hotel in Las Vegas.

She was 56 and lived in Louisville, Kentucky.

The coroner says her cause of death will be determined by examinations and tests.

Her brother, Lewis Stiles, said that his sister had been in Las Vegas for memorials to Charleston Hartfield.

He was killed in the Oct. 1 shooting at an open-air music concert on the Las Vegas Strip.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

