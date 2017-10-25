Elderly Robber Linked to Two Bank Heists Arrested

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – An elderly man suspected in a pair of recent bank robbery was arrested at a Laughlin casino late Tuesday, authorities reported.
John Wayne McGuire was arrested by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers on the 1600 block of Casino Drive in Laughlin Tuesday evening.
McGuire, 76, of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, is suspected of being a man captured in surveillance images robbing a Chase Bank branch on the 7000 block of North Durango Drive early Saturday morning. The suspect entered the bank and demanded money, while displaying a weapon to the teller. He fled in an older model van with an undisclosed amount of money.
McGuire is also believed to have robbed a U.S. Bank location along Highway 95 in Bullhead City, Ariz. last week. In that incident, Bullhead City investigators reported the suspect showed the teller a handgun in his waistband before taking off with the cash.
McGuire was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on two counts of armed robbery and another charge of armed burglary.