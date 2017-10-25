1 Dead, 1 Wounded in Parking Lot Shooting

LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – One man was killed and another wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a pickup truck in a Las Vegas parking lot late Tuesday, according to authorities.

The shooting happened in the parking lot on the 1100 block of East Desert Inn Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Investigators determined the victims pulled into the parking lot in the truck before being met by a third man, who also got into the vehicle.

Moments later, witnesses said shots were fired inside the truck and the suspect fled on foot.

One victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the second was transported to Sunrise Hospital, where he was in critical condition, authorities said. The names of the victims were not immediately released pending family notification.

The suspect is described as a black man with short dreadlock-style hair. He was last seen wearing a baseball hat, a dark hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

