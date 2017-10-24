Spookiest Places In Las Vegas

By Heather Landon

Halloween is almost here and it is time to start exploring the Las Vegas valley area for all things creepy and spooky. There are many venues throughout Southern Nevada that are either believed to be haunted or are set up as a haunted house to scare the pants off of you. No matter where you want to go exploring, you are sure to find plenty of spooky places to enjoy and get in the Halloween spirit.

Redd Foxx’s House

5460 S. Eastern Ave.

Las Vegas, NV 89119

(866) 218-4935

www.hauntedvegastours.com

The star of “Sanford & Son,” Redd Foxx, is believed to still be haunting the building he once called home. Some believe he is still roaming his former home because he is angry he lost it due to a high amount of back taxes he owed the IRS. Some even claim there are more ghosts haunting and Foxx is not alone. Experience the spookiness of Redd Foxx’s house on a guided tour with Haunted Vegas Ghost Tours.

Boulder Dam Hotel

1305 Arizona St.

Boulder City, NV 89005

(702) 293-3510

www.boulderdamhotel.com

Located just outside of Sin City is the small town of Boulder City, which is home to the Boulder Dam Hotel. This hotel is a must-visit for travelers craving strange and creepy experiences. Doors at the hotel opened in 1933 and since then guests have reported strange experiences, including unexplained noises and sensations of being touched with cold hands. Other paranormal reports at the Boulder Dam hotel include sightings of apparitions, including the one of night clerk Tommy Thompson who still haunts the lobby.

Fox Ridge Park

420 Valle Verde Drive

Henderson, NV 89014

(702) 267-5710

www.cityofhenderson.com/fox-ridge-park

There are many different reports of paranormal activity in the Fox Ridge Park in Henderson. Many believe this park is haunted by a little boy who was killed in a car crash caused by a drunk driver. Reports of spooky activity include seeing the swings sway on their own and the apparition of the boy turning demonic upon being approached. Knowing the story of the boy, definitely gives you a spooky feeling when walking through the park at night.

Asylum-Hotel Fear Haunted House

4300 Meadows Lane

Las Vegas, NV 89107

(702) 631-6682

www.lasvegashaunts.com

Voted one of the spookiest haunted house in the country by many publications, the Asylum-Hotel Fear Haunted House, is the place to go to have the pants scared off of you. The Asylum will have your heart pumping as you go through what was once The Meadview Health Sanctuary in the late 1800’s. You never know what is lurking in the halls and what could jump out from the dark rooms.

Bonnie Springs Ranch

16935 Bonnie Springs Road

Las Vegas, NV 89124

(702) 875-4191

www.bonniesprings.com

Not only does Bonnie Springs Ranch turn into “Bonnie Screams” for Halloween, it is also home to some of the spookiest haunts in Southern Nevada. Bonnie Springs Ranch was the stopover point for those headed to California in 1843 and was part of the Old Spanish Trail. Reports of strange footsteps and unexplained sounds from empty rooms have been reported. These noises are believed to come from the spirits of Native Americans and settlers who passed away during their trek westward.

