LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Nevada Pulls in Nearly $5M in Taxes From August Pot Sales

Filed Under: marijuana sales, nevada department of taxation, Nevada news, recreational marijuana
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Nevada Department of Taxation says the state hauled in nearly $5 million in total tax revenue from recreational marijuana sales in August.

That’s up from the $3.7 million in taxes in July, the state’s first month of recreational weed sales.

According to figures released Monday, $3.35 million were generated by the 10 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana, while $1.51 million generated by the 15 percent wholesale tax at the cultivation level on all marijuana (up from $974,060 in July).

CEO of The+Source dispensaries and President of the Nevada Dispensary Association Andrew Jolley says he expects the market to continue to grow steadily over the next several months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen