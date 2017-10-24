Motorcyclist Killed in Henderson Crash

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Henderson Police investigators say a driver may have failed to yield the right of way in a fatal crash that left a motorcyclist dead Tuesday morning.
The collision happened at the intersection of West Galleria Drive and Boulder Highway around 8:20 a.m. Tuesday, a Henderson city statement reported.
Police determined the driver of a Honda Pilot may not have stopped for a motorcyclist, who then slammed into the vehicle.
The motorcyclist suffered major injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the rider was not immediately released pending family notification.
Investigators said the Honda driver remained at the scene, was cooperative with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment.
Westbound Galleria from Boulder Highway and southbound Boulder Highway from Gibson Road were closed for approximately three hours while fatal accident investigators looked into the crash.