Full Closure Of I-15 South Bound Wednesday Night

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will close south bound Interstate 15 from Washington Avenue to the “Spaghetti Bowl” interchange from 10 p.m., October 25, until 5 a.m., October 26. Martin Luther King Boulevard under U.S. Highway 95 will also be closed to local traffic from 8 p.m., October 25, until 6 a.m., October 26. Also several freeway ramps will be closed during the same time frame, including U.S. Highway 95 north and south bound to Martin Luther King Boulevard. Interstate 15 north bound to Martin Luther King Boulevard, and the Washington Avenue/D Street on ramp to I-15 south bound.

The closures are required for the installation of Active Traffic Management (ATM) signs as part of Project Neon, the nearly $1 billion 3.7-mile-long widening of I-15 from the U.S. 95 interchange to Sahara Avenue that broke ground last year.

Drivers should always use caution through any work zone (cone zone), watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes if you can. Check the Project Neon website (NDOTProjectNeon.com) or Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter pages (@NDOTProjectNeon) for up to date information. There is also a free smart phone app available, plus a hotline available in both English and Spanish at: 702-293-NEON (6366).