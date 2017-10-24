State Providing $600,000 For Police OT Following Shooting

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – In the wake of the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest Festival tragedy, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s Office pledged $600,000 of non-taxpayer settlement funds towards investigative costs accrued by law enforcement.

“Together with Governor Brian Sandoval, I am committed to helping the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department offset costs for heroic first responders in the wake of this horrific tragedy,” said Attorney General Laxalt. “At the crime scene, in the hospitals and at the command center, I witnessed courage, commitment and tireless dedication to the public good. I proudly stand shoulder-to-shoulder with my law enforcement partners and offer assistance wherever possible. It should go without saying that I am humbled by the good work of the public servants in my Bureau of Consumer Protection who worked to obtain this settlement and make this funding opportunity possible,” Laxalt said.

Governor Brian Sandoval added, “During this time of crisis and great tragedy, we’ve witnessed the resilience, strength and unity of the Las Vegas community. The State will continue to provide any additional resources necessary to assist the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department with its investigation and help ensure the tireless efforts of its officers are compensated. These funds are an important step in those efforts. I would like to express my continued and heartfelt thanks to Sheriff Lombardo, the first responders, medical providers, coroner’s office, volunteers and the generosity of people in Nevada, across the country and world. Their efforts and the outpouring of compassion proves that love will always conquer hate,” said Governor Sandoval.

Governor Sandoval directed his budget office to process the funding in an expedited manner, allowing the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to receive these settlement funds within 15 days.

On October 12, 2017, the federal government announced that 1 million dollars of additional resources would be directed toward the Nevada Department of Emergency Management to assist with overtime costs. The funding pledged by the Office of the Nevada Attorney General will be made available to offset Metro’s investigative costs, not covered under the federal funding guidelines or exceed the federal amount.

The funding results from a deceptive trade settlement approved by the court on July 25.