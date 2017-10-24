LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

2 in Bundy Standoff Case Take Plea Deals, Avoid 3rd Trial

Cliven Bundy rides a horse after attending the funeral of of fellow rancher Robert "LaVoy" Finicum on February 5, 2016 in Kanab, Utah. Finicum who was part of the Burns, Oregon standoff with federal officials was shot and killed by FBI agents when they tried to detain him at a traffic stop on February 27, 2016. ( Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two Idaho men have pleaded guilty to lesser charges to avoid a third trial for having assault-style weapons during a confrontation with federal agents near states’ rights figure Cliven Bundy’s ranch in 2014.

Pleas on Monday by Eric Parker and Scott Drexler to misdemeanor charges came with jury selection due to start next week for Bundy, his sons Ammon and Ryan Bundy, and co-defendant Ryan Payne.

Another defendant, Peter Santilli of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty Oct. 6 to a felony conspiracy charge in an agreement that his lawyer says could have him free from federal custody in January with time already served.

The trial stemming from the Bundy ranch standoff was postponed after the Oct. 1 Las Vegas Strip shooting that left 58 people and the gunman dead.

