1 Injured, Cats Saved From Henderson House Fire

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – One man was injured and two cats had to be rescued after firefighters battled a fire that started in the garage of a Henderson home Monday morning, authorities said.
The blaze started in the single-story home on the 400 block of Box Elder Way near Pacific Avenue and Van Wagenen Street around 9:40 a.m. Monday, a Henderson city statement reported.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames visible from the garage and gables of the house. After battling to bring the fire under control, firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze.
A man walked out of the home after firefighters arrived and was transported to University Medical Center with burn injuries. Firefighters also rescued and resuscitated two cats located in the house.
Four people living in the home were forced to relocate.
Investigators were looking into the cause of the fire. Damage to the home from the blaze was estimated at $145,000.