Police Seek Vehicle in Argument That Led to Shooting

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Police were searching for a vehicle and a gunman after two rounds were fired at a Las Vegas home during an argument among a group of young people last month, authorities said.
The incident happened on the 7800 block of Thorne Pine Avenue just after 9 p.m. on Sept. 29, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.
Investigators determined a group of juveniles or young adults were arguing when one of the group began shooting. The suspect got into a white 1990’s GMC Sierra extended cab pickup truck and fled the scene. Another unidentified sedan also fled the area after the shooting and was not located.
Patrol officers called after the shooting found two rounds from the gun hit a home on the street. No one was injured in the shooting.
Investigators released a photo of the suspect vehicle and asked anyone with information about the truck, its owner or the incident to call the LVMPD Northwest Area Command Patrol Investigations Section at 702 828-8577.