Police Arrest Man in UNLV Sex Assault Kidnapping; Seek Other Possible Victims

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A man suspected of kidnapping a woman on the UNLV campus and sexually assaulting her last week may also be connected to other area incidents earlier this month and investigators are searching for more potential victims, according to authorities.

Juhjuan Washington was arrested Sunday at a home near the intersection of East Robindale Road and South Eastern Avenue, a Las Vegas Metro Police statement reported.

Washington, 21, was identified as the suspect in an attack on a woman getting out of her car in a parking garage on the UNLV campus around 6:30 a.m. Friday.

According to the victim, the suspect approached her armed with a handgun, forced her back into the car and made her drive to the area near Cambridge Street and East Katie Avenue, where the suspect forced her to perform a sexual act on him.

The woman was able to get a hold of the suspect’s gun and get away before calling police.

After identifying and arresting Washington, detectives determined Washington matched the description of a suspect in other incidents that had occurred earlier in the month, the statement said.

Washington was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on charges including two counts of armed kidnapping, assault, robbery, burglary, auto theft, coercion, destroying or concealing evidence as well as six counts of open and gross lewdness.

In an apparent attempt to conceal his identity, authorities said that Washington cut off the blonde tips of his hair sometime between the attack Friday and his arrest on Sunday.

Detectives believe there may be other victims that have yet to be identified. If anyone believes they have been a victim of Washington, or anyone with any information about any of these cases, was asked to call the LVMPD Sexual Assault Section at 702-828-3421.

Investigators also released a photo of Washington with the blonde hair tips from a previous arrest in September.