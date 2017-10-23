NDOT Urges Halloween Traffic Safety

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers and pedestrians to be safe this Halloween. There has been eight traffic deaths and 578 crashes during the past four Halloweens in Nevada. NDOT reminds drivers and pedestrians to remain focused on the road. Also, pedestrians should cross the street legally and make eye contact with drivers, and wait for motorists to fully stop before crossing. They should also make themselves visible by wearing a reflective costume on Halloween.

Drivers should always watch for pedestrians, yielding when necessary. This is especially true during Halloween night. Drivers are also reminded to never drive impaired. Those planning to celebrate Halloween should choose a sober designated driver in advance. Overall, there have been 234 traffic deaths in Nevada this year, 18 fewer fatalities than the same time last year.

DRIVERS

*Use caution behind the wheel.

*Slow down and be alert in residential areas.

*Enter and exit driveways and alleys carefully.

*Drive sober or get pulled over.

*Always designated a sober driver and plan a way to safely get home at the end of the night, if you plan on celebrating Halloween with alcohol or other intoxicants.

*Use a sober ride program, take a taxi, call a friend or use public transportation.

*If you see a drunk driver, contact local law enforcement or *NHP.

PEDESTRIANS

*Walking impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving.

*Keep kids safe.

*Children out at night and under the age of 12 should have adult supervision.

*Kids should stick to familiar areas that are well lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

*Choose face paint when possible instead of masks, which can obstruct vision.

*Decorate costumes with reflective tape and have children carry glow sticks or flashlights.

*Remember, everyone is a pedestrian at some time.

*Always cross the street at corners, using traffic signals and crosswalks.

*Look left, right and left again when crossing and keep looking as you cross.

Additonal traffic safety information is available at zerofatalitiesnv.com.