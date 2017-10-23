Eight Out On The Street Following Monday Morning Fire

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Three adults and five children are looking for a place to live after fire guts their apartment unit early Monday morning.
Las Vegas firefighters responded to the Calypso Apartments, 6501 Vegas Drive (Vegas/Torrey Pines) at 12:20 a.m. Monday after fire dispatchers received several 9-1-1 calls that an apartment was on fire.
When firefighters arrived, flames and smoke were coming out the window of a second story apartment of a two story wood frame/stucco apartment building. Firefighters entered the apartment and had the fire under control in less than five minutes.
The fire was contained to the bedroom of the apartment. The bedroom was gutted, the rest of the apartment had smoke damage. The unit directly below had minor water damage. Damage was estimated at $25,000.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. The eight people living inside the apartment got out safely, thanks to working smoke alarm, that two of the children heard, and then woke up the parents.
The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced family.
There were no reported injuries.