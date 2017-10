Laimbeer Excited for Chance to Build Las Vegas Franchise "I'm looking at a huge task in front of me," Laimbeer said.

6-1! Karlsson Lifts Knights Over Blues in OTWilliam Karlsson scored at 4:36 of overtime to lift Vegas to a 3-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Saturday night, becoming the first team in NHL history to win six of the first seven games in its inaugural season.