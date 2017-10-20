LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Family Wins Appeal in Death of Vegas Man After Police Tasers

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal appeals court has breathed new life into a wrongful death lawsuit filed against Las Vegas police by the family of a man who died in custody after he was stunned by a Taser a dozen times over a 2-minute span.

The 9th Circuit Court of Appeals granted an appeal Friday filed by the family of 44-year-old Anthony Jones.

Court records show one of the officers deployed his Taser 10 times in 90 seconds, even as Jones was being handcuffed after he tried to flee a traffic stop in 2010.

The appellate judges overturned most of an earlier, lower-court ruling that dismissed the case partly because the name of Jones’ estate was incorrectly listed as a plaintiff.

The case now returns to federal court in Las Vegas for a new trial to determine whether the officers’ acted unreasonably.

