19 Gang Members Indicted in North Las Vegas Crackdown

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say 19 men and woman have been indicted following a months-long crackdown on a North Las Vegas gang.
The 35-count indictment against the Southern United Raza First Onda Surenos was unsealed on Tuesday. Those indicted face charges ranging from murder to racketeering. The gang is believed responsible for at least three murders, several drive-by shootings, batteries and the sexual assault of a teenage victim.
Clark County Assistant Sheriff Tom Roberts said authorities “went after the head of the snake and cut it off.” The crackdown called “Operation Spartan Fist” began in May and result in 21 arrests by early October.
Prosecutors are expected to decide soon whether to pursue the death penalty against five of the suspects who are facing murder charges.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said the operation led to the solving of two murder cases.
Wolfson said authorities have charged almost the entire gang, which will make it difficult for the group to recruit.