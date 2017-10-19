LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Red Cross Is Helping After Overnight Fire Displaces Four People

Filed Under: Alta/Jones, Fire, The American Red Cross, Wisteria Avenue
Flames; Photo courtesy Thinkstock

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to Wisteria Avenue (Alta/Jones) at 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, after reports of a bedroom fire in a home. The people who lived there told fire dispatchers that everyone was able to escape without injury.

When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing from the one story wood frame house. It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The fire did extensive damage to the house, damage is estimate at $200,000.

Fire investigators believe the fire started in a back bedroom and may have been electrical in nature.

Three adults and one teen along with a pet dog are displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

There were no reported injuries.

Electrical related fires are the second leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and cause more damage than all other types of fires combined. Many of the fires are caused by overloaded circuits, extensive or improper use of extension cords or wiring done by homeowners themselves.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen