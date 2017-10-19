Red Cross Is Helping After Overnight Fire Displaces Four People

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Las Vegas firefighters responded to Wisteria Avenue (Alta/Jones) at 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning, after reports of a bedroom fire in a home. The people who lived there told fire dispatchers that everyone was able to escape without injury.
When firefighters arrived, heavy flames and smoke were showing from the one story wood frame house. It took firefighters 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
The fire did extensive damage to the house, damage is estimate at $200,000.
Fire investigators believe the fire started in a back bedroom and may have been electrical in nature.
Three adults and one teen along with a pet dog are displaced by the fire. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
There were no reported injuries.
Electrical related fires are the second leading cause of fires in Las Vegas and cause more damage than all other types of fires combined. Many of the fires are caused by overloaded circuits, extensive or improper use of extension cords or wiring done by homeowners themselves.