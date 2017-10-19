Open Enrollment For Nevada Health Link Is November 1

CARSON CITY, NV (KXNT) – The Silver State Health Insurance Exchange will begin its Open Enrollment for 2018 health insurance plans on November 1 and invites Nevada residents to attend its kickoff events from noon to 7 p.m. The event in northern Nevada will be held at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center and the event in the south will be held at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin campus. Licensed enrollment professionals will be on hand to help Nevadans choose and enroll in health coverage plans that best fit their budgetary and health circumstances. Enrollees will also receive help in determining their eligibility for federal tax credits and cost sharing reduction subsidies, which can aid them with health insurance costs, or monthly premiums.

This year, Open Enrollment is from November 1 through December 15, six weeks shorter than in years past. Nevada residents who are eligible and interested in purchasing insurance through the Exchange may visit Nevada Health Link, to learn about the online marketplace that offers Nevadans access to convenient, free assistance with experienced licensed enrollment professional in getting healthcare coverage. Residents who are currently insured with Exchange based health plans are also encouraged to shop for new plans, as premiums have increased and carriers have changed. It’s important that Nevadans shop the marketplace to find a plan that might better fit their circumstances and their families’ needs, which could result in a decrease in average monthly insurance costs.

“Despite federal uncertainties surrounding the Affordable Care Act, the Exchange is laser focused on the upcoming Open Enrollment period,” said Heather Korbulic, Executive Director of the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange. “There’s never been a more important time to connect Nevadans to the resources available through Nevada Health Link and to the subsidy assistance that exists for so many eligible residents. Thanks to our navigators, health insurance brokers, and community partners, we will have more options this year for in-person assistance at various locations statewide. It is through collaborative efforts such as these that we are able to continue closing the uninsured gap in the Silver State,” Korbulic said.

The Exchange was established per Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS) in 2011 by the State of Nevada, and operations began in 2013, on the belief that all Nevadans deserve access to health insurance. Nevada Health Link, the state-based online marketplace, supported by healthcare.gov, allows Nevadans to shop for health insurance and provides federal tax credits and subsidies to help cover the cost of insurance for those who qualify. For more information about health insurance offered through Nevada Health Link, call 1-855-768-5465, visit http://www.nevadahealthlink.com, subscribe to Nevada Health Link’s blog, like us on Facebook or follow on Twitter.