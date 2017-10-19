LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Downtown Container Park Hosts VegasStrong Benefit

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Downtown Container Park will host “All In: A #VegasStrong Benefit” to uplift the spirits of the community in light of the city’s recent tragedy, with all the proceeds from performances and associated fundraising efforts to benefit Direct Impact Fund, which supports the victims of Route 91 and their families.

On Saturday, October 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m., Container Park will host Vegas performers, public figures, first responders, and local media professionals to rally the community in support of our brothers and sisters of Las Vegas while having a feel good event for the community. The full day community event will include performances by an all star lineup of Vegas entertainers and acts like Absinthe, Jeff Civilico, Zowie Bowie, Ricardo Laguna and more, along with bands every hour including Teddi & The Northern Lights and Daniel Park. Kids’ activities, picnic favorites and a craft cocktail bar will be available and on rotation on the lawn for guest enjoyment.

Entry to Downtown Container Park is free for the entire day; full entertainment lineup is as follows:

10 a.m.-11 a.m.–Yoga session provided by T.R.Y. Trauma Recovery Yoga

11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.–Morning jazz with Ronnie Foster (Mimosas & Bloody Marys on the lawn)

2 p.m.-4 p.m.–Teddi and the Northern Lights/School of Rock (Burgers & Beer on the lawn)

4:30 p.m.–Ricardo Laguna & Jeff Civilico performance

5 p.m.–Absinthe performance on the stage

6 p.m.–DJ Edoc & Live Art

7 p.m.-8 p.m.–Daniel Park

8 p.m.-8:45 p.m.–Haleamano

9 p.m.-10 p.m.–Zowie Bowie

10 p.m.-10:45 p.m.-SILVERSAGE

Downtown Container Park will also host a live raffle every hour on the hour with celebrity appearances to announce the winners from noon-9 p.m. More than 30 sponsors have donated raffle items like Sky Combat Ace Afterburner Experience ($499 value); STK Chef’s Tasting for 2 ($250 value); Axehole Vegas-Axe & Spear Throwing Gift Certificate for 2 and swag; Jinju Chocolates-$50 gift certificate; Pabst Cruiser Bicycle ($250 value); Kappy Toys Gift Basket; 7th & Carson Dinner for 2; Martell Golf Bag ($150 value); and many more.

