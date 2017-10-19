Downtown Container Park Hosts VegasStrong Benefit

LAS VEGAS, NV - OCTOBER 10: Randy James (L) of Georgia and Gary Silkstone of Canada pose next to a Vegas strong ice sculpture before the Vegas Golden Knights' inaugural regular-season home opener against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on October 10, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Golden Knights were set to honor first responders and victims of last week's mass shooting at the game. On October 1, Stephen Paddock killed 58 people and injured more than 450 after he opened fire on a large crowd at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival. The massacre is one of the deadliest mass shooting events in U.S. history. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)