Work Installing Vehicle Barriers on Strip Begins

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Construction crews have started preliminary work on installing 700 steel posts between streets and sidewalks along the Las Vegas Strip.

Workers began digging under a sidewalk on Monday near the Mirage Hotel and Casino where some of the bollards will be put into place.

The bollards are designed to protect pedestrians from vehicles, and Clark County officials say the posts will be strong enough to stop a flatbed truck traveling at 55 mph.

Las Vegas police previously identified the vulnerable spots that lacked barriers to the county officials.

Construction will continue at the end of the month, and the projected is expected to be completed before New Year’s Eve.

