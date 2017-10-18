More Construction Along I-15 Begins Monday

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Get ready for more cone zones beginning Sunday, October 22, and this time the work will be along stretches of Interstate 15.

The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be doing nightly paving upgrades along Interstate 15, near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, from October 22 through October 26, resulting in the following lane restrictions.

SUNDAY-MONDAY (October 22-23)

*The right lanes along north and south bound I-15 from the north bound Speedway Boulevard exit to 500 feet north will be closed from 7 p.m., October 22, until 5 a.m., October 23.

MONDAY-TUESDAY (October 23-24)

*The left lanes along north and south bound I-15 from the north bound Speedway Boulevard exit to 500 feet north will be closed from 7 p.m., October 23, until 5 a.m., October 24.

TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY (October 24-25)

*The Clark County 215 Beltway on ramp to south bound I-15 will be closed from 7 p.m., October 24, until 5 a.m., October 25.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY (October 25-26)

*The south bound I-15 exit to Lamb Boulevard will be closed from 7 p.m., October 25, until 5 a.m., October 26.

The closures are needed for a $33.8 million 4.8-mile-long widening of I-15 between Craig Road and Speedway Boulevard. The project will expand the highway from four to six travel lanes, plus widen and upgrade four overpass structures at Range Road and the Union Pacific Railroad tracks.

As always, drivers should use caution when travelling through any work zone (cone zone), watch for construction signs, and take alternate routes, if possible.