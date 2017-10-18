LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Henderson Gives Permission for Recreational Marijuana Sale

Filed Under: Henderson, henderson city council, Las Vegas news, marijuana dispensaries, recreational marijuana
(Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Henderson has approved the sale of recreational marijuana nearly four months after sales began across Nevada.

The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved applications from five medical marijuana dispensaries that could allow the facilities to start selling marijuana for recreational use as early as Friday.

The council approved a moratorium on sales in February that lasted until September after voters across state approved a ballot question on recreational marijuana last year.

The Henderson dispensaries still require final approval for a state license and a city inspection of their facilities.

City spokesman David Cherry said that dispensary owners are also required to meet with the mayor in six months to discuss banking services so the city can ensure the cash businesses will pay taxes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Las Vegas

Introducing Your New Podcast Network Play.it
New CBS Local Sports
Receive Our Daily News

Listen Live

Listen