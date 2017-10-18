Gov. Sandoval On Second Trade Mission To European Union

WARSAW, POLAND (KXNT) – Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval is meeting with the President of Poland to sign bilateral agreements formalizing economic and educational cooperation between Nevada and Poland.

Owing to ever closer ties between the Silver State and Poland, Governor Sandoval departed for his second trade mission to the European Union member last weekend.

The first half of the full week-long schedule saw the Governor deliver the key note address for Nevada Day at the Warsaw School of Economics followed by a meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda to discuss several new agreements between the Silver State and the Central European nation focusing on education and technological innovation.

“The bilateral partnership between Nevada and Poland continues to surpass any expectations we had prior to our first trade mission in 2015. With more than 15,000 polish immigrants and 40,000 people of Polish descent calling Nevada home, our special relationship has been strengthened by cultural ties and now I am thrilled to return to Poland to formalize trade and educational opportunities between our two dynamic economies,” said Governor Sandoval.

Agreements were signed between the University of Nevada, Reno College of Business and the Warsaw School of Economics (SGH), and between the Nevada Institute of Autonomous Systems (NIAS) and Institute of Aviation in Warsaw (ILOT).

Governor Sandoval and Marshal Slawomir Sosnowski of Lublin Province also signed a letter of intent for a joint acceleration program bridging Nevada and the Polish region. Lublin hosted the Nevada-Poland Innovation Summit focused on gaming, water technologies, autonomous systems and photonics, fiber optics.

The second half of the week will be no less busy and includes the Governor’s key note address a the VII European Congress of Small and Medium Size Enterprises in Katowice, a Nevada promotional event at U.S. Ambassador Residence, and the Nevada Business Conference at the European Solidarity Center in Gdansk. A full slate of agreements at the national and regional level are expected to be signed and announced later in the week.