Disability Awareness Day Is Saturday At Lorenzi Park

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Representatives from more than 60 organizations will offer information and assistance.
The city of Las Vegas invites the community to attend the 26th Annual Disability Awareness Day celebration Saturday, October 21, a the Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, located at 720 Twin Lakes Drive. The event is free to the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will feature live entertainment, games, a Halloween costume contest at 11:30 a.m., trick-or-treating and door prizes. Those with wheelchairs can enjoy a complimentary wheelchair wash and safety check. A free lunch also will be provided, courtesy of Enterprise Holdings Foundation. October is national Disability Awareness Month.
Representatives from more than 60 organizations serving the disabled community will be present to help attendees with employment, independent living, recreational activities, financial planning, benefits counseling and more. Elected officials also will attend. The even is co-sponsored by the city of Las Vegas, the Southern Nevada Center for Independent Living, Enterprise Holdings Foundation and the Challenger Newspapers.
For more information on participating or to obtain a flier, go online to http://www.sncil.org/disability-awareness/ or you can call/TDD 702-889-4216.