California Man Gets 11 Years In Prison For Drug Conspiracy

RENO, NV (KXNT) – A Rosemeade, California man was sentenced Tuesday to 135 month in jail for his involvement in a drug conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in four states, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Steven W. Myhre for the District of Nevada.
46 year old Martin “Moose” Cisneros, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and one count to distribute at least 50 grams of actual methamphetamine. United States District Judge Larry R. Hicks presided over the sentencing hearing.
According to evidence presented in connection to his plea and sentencing, Cisneros supplied at least 12 pounds and up to 42 pounds of meth as part of a drug conspiracy in central California, Colorado, Hawaii, and Nevada. On May 2, 2014, in Whittier, California, Cisneros supplied meth to his co-conspirators, seven pounds of which went to Reno, Nevada, where it was seized in its sale to an undercover agent for $102,000.
The investigation was done by the DEA and Assistant U.S. Attorney James E. Keller prosecuted the case.