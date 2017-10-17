Vegas Healthcare Worker Sentenced On Medicaid Fraud

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – On Tuesday, Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt announced that 50 year old Shawnnyce Dawson of Las Vegas, was sentenced for submitting false claims to Nevada Medicaid. The fraud happened between January 2013 and March 2015.

Eight Judicial Court Judge Jennifer Togliatti sentenced Dawson to one felony count of submitting false claims. As a part of the sentence, Dawson was ordered to serve a term of 12-48 months in prison, suspended, and to pay restitution of $50,324.

“These convictions ensure that Medicaid providers and business owners are held accountable for their actions, and ensure that money reserved for Medicaid recipients is available for those in need,” said Laxalt.

The investigation began after the Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) received information that Dawson, the owner of Sankofa Behavioral Health Agency, was submitting claims for services not provided to Medicaid recipients. The investigation revealed that Dawson did knowingly create fictitious documentation, including progress notes, for services allegedly provided to Medicaid recipients. The Medicaid recipients denied they received the amount of services allegedly provided by Dawson. Also, the documentation prepared by Dawson and used to substantiate Medicaid claims, was false as many of Dawson’s records did not document the actual dates, times or services provided to Medicaid recipients.

The MFCU investigates and prosecutes financial fraud by those providing healthcare services or goods to Medicaid patients. The MFCU also investigates and prosecutes instances of elder abuse or neglect. People convicted of Medicaid fraud may also be administratively excluded from future Medicaid and Medicare participation. Anyone wishing to report suspicions regarding any of these concerns may contact the MFCU at 702-486-3420 or 775-684-1100.