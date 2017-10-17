LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Mandalay Bay: Wounded Vegas Security Guard is Safe

Filed Under: Jesus Campos, Las Vegas mass shooting, Las Vegas news, mass shooting, stephen paddock
Workers board up one of the windows at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on October 6, 2017, where a gunman fired during a mass shooting that killed 59 people and injured more than 500 at the Route 91 Harvest Festival near Mandalay Bay on October 1, 2017, in Las Vegas, NV. (Photo by Doug Kranz/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas casino company says the security guard who was shot and wounded by Stephen Paddock and disappeared before he was about to give TV interviews is safe and wants people to respect his privacy.

MGM Resorts International spokeswoman Debra DeShong said in statement Tuesday that Jesus Campos will tell his story when he is ready.

MGM Resorts owns the Mandalay Bay hotel, where Paddock shot Ramos before he opened fire on country music concertgoers from his 32nd floor suite and killed 58 people.

DeShong made the statement after a representative for Campos’ union said he prepared last Thursday for TV appearances but went to a health clinic instead.

