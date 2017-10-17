Lawsuit Seeks To Strike Down Nevada’s Recall Election Laws

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A federal lawsuit challenging petitions to recall three Nevada state senators in Las Vegas-area districts with significant Hispanic and African-American populations says it’s an unconstitutional attempt to replace them with Republicans in violation of the Voting Rights Act.
The suit filed Monday also seeks to strike down Nevada’s recall laws, which do not require any cause or justification for a recall.
Recall petitions were launched in August against Democratic Sens. Joyce Woodhouse and Nicole Cannizzaro, and Sen. Patricia Farley, a former Republican-turned-independent.
The suit says the recalls would violate the Voting Rights Act because an election do-over would disproportionately impact minorities less likely to vote in recall elections than regularly scheduled ones.
It names as defendants the two officials who would oversee the recalls — Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske and Clark County Registrar of Voters Joseph Gloria.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.