High School Graduation Rate Climbing in Nevada

Filed Under: high school graduation rate, Las Vegas news, nevada department of education, Nevada news
Romanian students from "Ion Creanga" high school throw their hats as they celebrates graduation in Bucharest on May 31, 2012. AFP PHOTO/ DANIEL MIHAILESCU (Photo credit should read DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/GettyImages)
Students throw their hats as they celebrate graduation. (credit: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP/ Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New data shows the Nevada high school graduation rate is on track for a big increase.

The preliminary numbers released Monday by the Nevada Department of Education show the overall state graduation rate is nearly 81 percent for the 2016-2017 school year.

That’s a 7 percentage-point jump from the year before.

State superintendent Steve Canavero says it’s great news, and a strong indicator of the state’s rapid improvement on helping students earn their diploma.

Final numbers are expected to be released in December.

