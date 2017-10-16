Truck Sharing Platform Rolls Into Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Ride sharing and there are new ride sharing apps in the works. Ride sharing isn’t just for people any more. Now you can move those large items that don’t fit in your car by scheduling a truck through the free app, Truxx (Truxxit.com). Truxx is proud to now be serving the City of Las Vegas, all of Clark County, and surrounding areas.

Truxx started when Carlos Suarez found himself in the parking lot of a large home improvement retailer after he bought a box too big to fit in his car. He looked around at the large pickups and vans and wondered, if he can use a ride sharing service like Uber or Lyft to get himself home, why can’t he do the same for his large purchase?

Determined to make his dream app, Carlos developed Truxx on iOS (Apple) and was pleased with the initial response. However, as the platform quickly grew he realized he needed help. He teamed up with Joe and Jamie Hess, brothers who founded Computer Emergency Room in Vestal, NY, to help make the app bigger and better. They liked the idea, became partners and together built support for Android and substantially grew the user and driver community.

Since it’s launch, people have used Truxx for everything from moves across town to large purchases at retail stores or online community sites like Craigslist. The innovative app offers features you would expect from on-demand ride services. For example, Truxx enables users to schedule and rate drivers, make cash-free payments, and provides driver background checks. Truxx also has unique features like driver location services, in-app messaging, and gives drivers the ability to book multiple jobs.

Rates start at $25 per half hour, and signing up as a user or driver is easy and free. There are two service options–TruxxMe and TruxxHelp. With TruxxMe, users save money by loading and unloading. For $35 per half hour, users get TruxxHelp, in which drivers assist for those time when you need an extra set of hands.

“You know the old saying, ‘Everyone needs a friend with a pickup truck’?” asks Suarez. “Truck owners can’t live on beer and pizza alone. With Truxx, drivers get real money for their time. Also it gives everyone access to a large network of drivers. It’s a perfect marriage and a solution to a common problem,” Suarez said.

Truxx is available anywhere drivers have signed up. The largest populations are in the state of New York and Florida, however, there are drivers continually signing on throughout the United States. The team is working on developing other locations too. After a successful launch in key strategic markets, the latest version of the app has been released and is being met with great excitement and demand.

Truxx is available for free download from the AppStore and Google Play. For more information, visit http://www.TruxxIt.com.