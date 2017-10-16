LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Student Injured In Stabbing At Las Vegas High School

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a student was hospitalized after a stabbing at a high school in Las Vegas.

Clark High School was placed on lockdown, and Clark County School District police Capt. Ken Young said officials were investigating following the Monday incident.

Clark High is a few blocks west of the Las Vegas Strip. It has about 3,200 students.

It is one of more than 50 high schools in the nation’s fifth-largest school district, which has with more than 320,000 students at more than 350 campuses.

 

