Sen. Dean Heller Has $4.2M Ready For Re-Election Bid

LAS VEGAS (AP) — New fundraising reports show Nevada Sen. Dean Heller has $4.2 million in his campaign fundraising account as the Republican prepares to fend off a primary challenge and Democrats hoping to turn his seat blue next year.
Heller’s campaign filed Monday with the Federal Elections Commission showed the senator raised $1.1 million from July through September, putting his account just over $4 million.
Freshman Democratic Rep. Jacky Rosen is seeking Heller’s seat, and Republican businessman Danny Tarkanian says he plans to challenge Heller in the GOP primary.
Rep. Rosen has raised $1.2 million for her campaign next year to try to unseat Senator Heller.
The Democratic congresswoman on Monday announced her fundraising report for July through September, which shows her bringing in $100,000 more than Heller in the same time frame.
Heller is viewed as one of the Senate’s most vulnerable Republican incumbents partly because he’s the only one up for re-election in a state President Donald Trump failed to carry last year.
Rosen and Tarkanian’s most recent fundraising reports have not yet been posted with the FEC.
