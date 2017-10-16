Rosen Raises $1.2M to Challenge Heller in 2018

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen has raised $1.2 million for her campaign next year to try to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller.
The Democratic congresswoman on Monday announced her fundraising report for July through September, which shows her bringing in $100,000 more than Heller in the same time frame.
Heller still finished the quarter with more money in his campaign account. Heller’s latest Federal Election Commission report shows he has $4.2 million to spend.
Rosen has $1.2 million.