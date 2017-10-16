LAS VEGAS STRIP MASS SHOOTING: Latest Updates; How You Can Help

Rosen Raises $1.2M to Challenge Heller in 2018

Filed Under: Dean Heller, Fundraising, Jacky Rosen, Nevada news, Senate Seat
Jacky Rosen, Democratic candidate for Nevadas 3rd Congressional district, speaks to campaign volunteers at a campaign office in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, Nov. 5 , 2016. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Rep. Jacky Rosen has raised $1.2 million for her campaign next year to try to unseat Republican Sen. Dean Heller.

The Democratic congresswoman on Monday announced her fundraising report for July through September, which shows her bringing in $100,000 more than Heller in the same time frame.

Heller still finished the quarter with more money in his campaign account. Heller’s latest Federal Election Commission report shows he has $4.2 million to spend.

Rosen has $1.2 million.

