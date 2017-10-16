Police: Man Shouted ‘Die’, Charged Officers Before Being Shot By Police

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – A violent man who had previously threatened officers was charging at police with a replica handgun shouting “Die” when he was shot by an officer during a confrontation last week.

Suspect Vaughn Morrill had threatened his girlfriend, promised to “kill a cop if need be” and fired at police vehicles as a prelude to his violent confrontation with officers on October 11, according to Clark County assistant sheriff Tim Kelly.

Kelly recounted for reporters Monday the violent progression of events that led to Morrill’s shooting by Las Vegas Metro Police officer Julien Pappas on the 100 block of Moonlight Drive last Wednesday.

According to officers, Morrill’s girlfriend contacted police after Morill threatened her. When police accompanied the woman to the Moonlight Drive home to retrieve her belongings, officers engaged in conversation with Morrill through the home’s Ring wifi-enabled doorbell.

During the exchange, Kelly said Morrill, who was not inside the home at the time, was very confrontation and threatened to kill police.

While the woman was inside, Morrill arrived at the house in his truck, ramming into the rear end of an unoccupied squad car. Witnesses said Morrill got out of the truck holding a handgun, fired at the parked patrol car, then kicked the front door and struck the window of another police car with the butt of the gun.

Pappas was one of the first officers to exit the home following Morrill’s arrival, prompting the suspect to charge at Pappas, shouting “die” as he pointed the handgun at the officer.

Pappas fired five times, hitting Morrill once in the abdomen.

Even suffering a gunshot wound, Morrill was still able to punch a Las Vegas Fire and Rescue firefighter in the face while he was being prepared for transport to the hospital, resulting in additional charge of battery against Morrill.

Investigators determined the weapon Morrill was carrying was a Smith and Wesson M&P replica BB gun, Kelly said.

Morrill was taken to University Medical Center, where he was recovering from his injuries.

Pappas, 28, was put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.