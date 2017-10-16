Funeral Services Scheduled Friday For Fallen Officer

LAS VEGAS (KXNT) – Services for fallen Officer Charleston Hartfield will be held on Friday, October 20, 2017.

Beginning at 9:15 a.m. a police motorcade will escort the fallen officer and his family from Palm Mortuary on North Main Street to the Central Church located at 1001 New Beginnings Drive in Henderson. This is the first of two motorcades that will take place during the service. The route for the first motorcade is as follows:

*Exit the Palm parking lot onto Main Street,

*South bound Main Street to Washington,

*East bound Washington to South Las Vegas Boulevard,

*South bound Las Vegas Boulevard to I-215,

*East bound I-215 to the US-95 North bound transition,

*North bound US-95 to East Russell Road,

*East bound Russell to Central Church.

Following the arrival of the motorcade at Central Church, the funeral service is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Following the conclusion of the service at approximately 1 p.m. there will be a motorcade from Central Church to the graveside service at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery located at 1900 Veterans Memorial Drive in Boulder City. The route of that motorcade is as follows:

*Central Church to East Russell Road,

*East bound Russell to South bound US-95,

*South bound US-95 to South Veterans Memorial Drive,

*South bound Veterans Memorial Drive to South Buchanan,

*South bound Buchanan to the entrance of Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetary.

The graveside service is anticipated to last approximately one hour and will involve the traditional rendering of honors including the presentation of a flag to the family, the playing of Taps and bagpipes, and a flyover by the LVMPD Air Support Section.

Motorists should anticipate traffic delays in and around the motorcade route, the church, and the gravesite during these services.