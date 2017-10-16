Fiery Head-On Crash Leaves Three Dead

HENDERSON, NV (KXNT) – Investigators think speed was a factor in a deadly head-on crash in Henderson late Saturday that left three people dead, according to authorities.

The crash happened near the intersection of Stephanie Street and Russell Road around 11 p.m. Saturday, a Henderson Police Department statement reported.

Initial investigation indicates the driver of a Jeep Liberty traveling eastbound on Russell went over the raised median into westbound lanes, where the vehicle collided with a Dodge pickup.

The Jeep rolled onto its roof and was quickly engulfed in flames. The driver and a passenger in the Jeep died at the scene.

The driver of the pickup was taken to Sunrise Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The names of the victims were not immediately released pending family notification.

Investigators believe speed played a role in the crash, but it was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol were a factor. Russell Road remained closed for about six hours while police handled the scene of the collision.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911.